Bills activate RB Leonard Fournette vs. Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back Leonard Fournette was elevated from the practice squad and activated for Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fournette was active for the first time this season. The 28-year-old veteran was set to back up James Cook and Latavius Murray with Ty Johnson inactive due to a shoulder injury. Los Angeles wide receiver Keenan Allen missed his second straight game with a heel injury.

