Bills activate linebacker Matt Milano ahead of their game against 49ers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have activated Matt Milano from injured reserve, putting the starting linebacker in position to play Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. The 30-year-old Milano has missed nearly 14 months. He broke his right leg in Week 5 of last season and then tore his left biceps in mid-August. The AFC East-leading Bills are expected to ease Milano back into action, making it unclear how much playing time he’ll have against the 49ers. Buffalo is one win away from clinching its fifth straight division title.

