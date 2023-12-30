Bills activate defensive tackle DaQuan Jones from injured reserve

By The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The Buffalo Bills opened a three-week window on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, for starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to be activated from injured reserve after missing nine games with a torn pectoral muscle. While the chances of Jones’ being activated are promising, coach Sean McDermott said it was unlikely that will happen in time for Saturday, when Buffalo (8-4) travels to play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills activated DaQuan Jones from injured reserve on Saturday, bringing the starting defensive tackle back to the roster after he missed 10 games with a torn pectoral muscle. Jones started the first five games of the season before getting hurt in the Bills loss against the Jaguars in London on Oct. 8. Buffalo hosts New England on Sunday. In corresponding moves, the Bills signed offensive tackle Germain Ifedi back to the practice squad, and released Safety Tre Norwood.

