Bills activate defensive tackle DaQuan Jones from injured reserve

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills activated DaQuan Jones from injured reserve on Saturday, bringing the starting defensive tackle back to the roster after he missed 10 games with a torn pectoral muscle. Jones started the first five games of the season before getting hurt in the Bills loss against the Jaguars in London on Oct. 8. Buffalo hosts New England on Sunday. In corresponding moves, the Bills signed offensive tackle Germain Ifedi back to the practice squad, and released Safety Tre Norwood.

