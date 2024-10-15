Bills acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper from Browns, giving QB Josh Allen much-needed playmaker

By JOHN WAWROW and TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper looks on before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

The Buffalo Bills upgraded their patchwork group of receivers by acquiring Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. Buffalo gave up a third-round pick in the 2025 draft as part of the trade that also included a swap of late-round picks. The trade was made a day after the Bills expanded their lead atop the AFC East with a 23-20 win over their division rival New York Jets. The Browns’ decision to trade one of their top players could be a sign of the team giving up on a season growing worse by the week after Cleveland dropped to 1-5 with a loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

