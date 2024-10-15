Bills acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper from Browns, giving QB Josh Allen much-needed playmaker

The Buffalo Bills upgraded their patchwork group of receivers by acquiring Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. Buffalo gave up a third-round pick in the 2025 draft as part of the trade that also included a swap of late-round picks. The trade was made a day after the Bills expanded their lead atop the AFC East with a 23-20 win over their division rival New York Jets. The Browns’ decision to trade one of their top players could be a sign of the team giving up on a season growing worse by the week after Cleveland dropped to 1-5 with a loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

