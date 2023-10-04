Billionaire owner Shad Khan has the Jaguars reaching new heights after some dreadful lows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has lifted the small-market franchise out of the league’s relocation realm and carried it to new heights both on and off the field. During his dozen years as owner, Khan has committed more than $1 billion to keep the team in Jacksonville and forged a path toward long-term stability that includes a downtown makeover the likes of which no one could have imagined a decade ago. In short, Khan saved the Jags — at least from being elsewhere by now. The Jaguars almost certainly would be in Los Angeles, St. Louis, Oakland, San Diego, Toronto or London had Khan not bought the team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.