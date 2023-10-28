Billing scores long-range wonder goal to earn Bournemouth first win in Premier League this season

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Philip Billing scored a wonder goal from around 40 yards (meters) to earn Bournemouth a 2-1 win over Burnley and its first Premier League victory of the season. The Denmark midfielder collected the ball just inside Burnley’s half, took a couple of touches then lobbed back-pedaling goalkeeper James Trafford for a goal celebrated wildly inside the Vitality Stadium. Few will have enjoyed it more than Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola. His job was coming under pressure after arriving in the offseason and failing to win any of his first nine league games in charge. Bournemouth climbed out of the bottom three and Burnley dropped to next-to-last place.

