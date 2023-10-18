Billie Jean King wants better scheduling in tennis and to combine the BJK Cup and Davis Cup

Billie Jean King wants the groups with a say in the tennis schedule to avoid potential conflicts such as the close timing and far distance between the WTA Finals and Billie Jean King Cup Finals. That issue led Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula to choose to compete in the WTA Finals and skip the team competition this year. This year’s BJK Cup Finals are scheduled for Nov. 7-12 in Seville, Spain. That is shortly after the WTA Finals are supposed to be held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 in Cancun, Mexico. The WTA didn’t announce the site for this year’s season-ending tour event until Sept. 7.

