Billie Jean King Cup finals will switch location this year

By The Associated Press
FILE - US tennis star Billie Jean King gestures next to the Billie Jean King trophy during the second day of the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, southern Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — The Billie Jean King Cup will switch venue from Sevilla to Malaga for this year’s finals, organizers said. The tournament – formerly known as the Fed Cup – will be played alongside the men’s Davis Cup Final 8 at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena in November. The scheduled dates for both tournaments have not been altered. The finals will run from November 13-20. The Davis Cup Final 8 runs through November 19-24.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.