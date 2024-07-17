Billie Jean King Cup finals will switch location this year

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — The Billie Jean King Cup will switch venue from Sevilla to Malaga for this year’s finals, organizers said. The tournament – formerly known as the Fed Cup – will be played alongside the men’s Davis Cup Final 8 at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena in November. The scheduled dates for both tournaments have not been altered. The finals will run from November 13-20. The Davis Cup Final 8 runs through November 19-24.

