Bill Zito has a new title with the Florida Panthers. He’s now president of hockey operations

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE - Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito gestures during the NHL hockey team's media day, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. Bill Zito has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with the Florida Panthers Monday, April 15, 2024, to not only remain general manager but assume the role of president of hockey operations. Zito has been with the Panthers for four seasons, and the team has had its best four-year run ever in that span. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bill Zito has been promoted by the Florida Panthers, with the team announcing Monday that its general manager will now also serve as the team’s president of hockey operations. The promotion came with a multi-year contract extension, the terms of which were not revealed by the reigning Eastern Conference champions. Zito’s arrival four years ago sparked a massive turnaround by the Panthers, who have made the playoffs in all four of his seasons leading the front office and have won more than half their games in all four of those seasons. In the 26 seasons before Zito, Florida had a total of three seasons where it won more than 50% of its games.

