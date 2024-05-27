Bill Walton loved his bike and his hometown of San Diego. He died of cancer at age 71

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bill Walton might have been the ultimate San Diegan. While he went away to play basketball at UCLA as well as the bulk of his NBA career, he never missed a chance to celebrate his hometown. Long after his playing days ended, Walton was an unofficial goodwill ambassador for San Diego, with his disposition matching the perennial sunny weather. He was fond of saying, “I love my bike, I love San Diego and I love solar power.” The NBA said Walton died of cancer at 71.

