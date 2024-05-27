Bill Walton loved his bike and his hometown of San Diego. He died of cancer at age 71

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - UCLA's Bill Walton (32) fights Notre Dame's Adrian Dantley (44) for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game in South Bend, Ind., Jan. 19, 1974. Walton, who starred for John Wooden's UCLA Bruins before becoming a Basketball Hall of Famer and one of the biggest stars of basketball broadcasting, died Monday, May 27, 2024, the league announced on behalf of his family. He was 71. (AP Photo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bill Walton might have been the ultimate San Diegan. While he went away to play basketball at UCLA as well as the bulk of his NBA career, he never missed a chance to celebrate his hometown. Long after his playing days ended, Walton was an unofficial goodwill ambassador for San Diego, with his disposition matching the perennial sunny weather. He was fond of saying, “I love my bike, I love San Diego and I love solar power.” The NBA said Walton died of cancer at 71.

