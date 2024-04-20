Bill Tobin, a longtime NFL executive who helped build the 1985 Bears championship team, has died

CHICAGO (AP) — Bill Tobin, a longtime NFL executive who helped construct the Chicago Bears’ famed 1985 championship team and later built a playoff team as the Indianapolis Colts’ general manager, has died. He was 83. The Cincinnati Bengals announced that Tobin had died, and the Bears also confirmed his death. Tobin spent the past two decades working for the Bengals as an area scout alongside his son Duke, the team’s director of player personnel since 1999. Tobin joined the Bears in 1975 as their director of pro scouting and was elevated to director of player personnel in 1984. He remained with the Bears through 1992.

