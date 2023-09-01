Bill ‘Spaceman’ Lee reportedly laughing and talking after collapsing on minor league field

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill “Spaceman” Lee collapsed on the field during pregame ceremonies before a Triple-A game between the Worcester Red Sox and the Norfolk Tides. Lee was scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs. MassLive.com reported that the 76-year-old left-hander was playing catch in the outfield when he put his hands on his knees and fell backward. The website reported that Lee was immediately assisted by WooSox medical personnel and walked off the field to the dugout on his own. The team said over the public-address system that Lee “had a health scare” and was taken to a hospital.

