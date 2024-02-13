Bill Self gets first ejection at Kansas while becoming third Big 12 coach tossed this month

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self was ejected for the first time in his 21 seasons at Kansas after getting two technical fouls in quick succession. Those came late in the sixth-ranked Jayhawks’ 79-50 loss at Texas Tech on Monday night. He became the third Big 12 coach this month with a first-time ejection at his school. Baylor coach Scott Drew and Houston’s Kelvin Sampson have also been ejected from games. Drew got two techs at home against Iowa State on February 2, four days before Sampson got tossed at home against Oklahoma State,

