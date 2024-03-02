Bill Self and Kansas likely falling out of top 10 after consecutive losses for 1st time this season

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kansas is almost certain to slip out of the top 10 in the AP poll for the first time in three seasons after losing consecutive games for the first time this year. The Jayhawks also can’t win the Big 12 regular-season title. Still, coach Bill Self didn’t sound as down as some might have expected after the Jayhawks’ 82-74 loss Saturday at 15th-ranked Baylor. Self says his team did some good things, and they were actually undone by only one bad stretch in the second half. But the 21-8 Jayhawks have seven conference losses for the first time in Self’s 21 seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.