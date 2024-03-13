Bill Plummer, backup catcher to Johnny Bench on Big Red Machine teams, dies at 76

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bill Plummer, a reliable catcher who spent spent seven seasons backing up Johnny Bench during the Big Red Machine era, has died. He was 76. Plummer died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last Thursday at home in Redding, California, according to family social media posts. Plummer appeared in 324 games for the Reds between 1970 and 1977, including as part of teams that won back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and ’76.

