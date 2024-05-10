Bill Callahan says it’s a ‘no-brainer’ to work for his son coaching the Titans’ O-line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bill Callahan never thought he’d work for his son in the NFL. Not at his age and after all his years in the league. Father and son talked about that possibility at length in 2023 as Brian Callahan interviewed for head coaching jobs. Then the Tennessee Titans hired Brian in January. Bill says he felt compelled to join his son. He called it a “no-brainer” decision and a rare opportunity. Brian became just the seventh son to follow his father as a non-interim head coach in the NFL. The Titans need Bill to fix an offensive line that was among the NFL’s worst last season.

