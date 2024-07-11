Bill Belichick joining ‘Inside the NFL’ for upcoming season

By The Associated Press
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, greets former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, on stage during Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for Brady at Gillette Stadium, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Senne]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The CW Network announced Thursday that Bill Belichick will be one of the analysts on “Inside the NFL” this season. Belichick coached the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his 24 years at the helm. He will also appear this season on the Manningcast during “Monday Night Football.” Belichick joins Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson and Chris Long. Johnson and Long each played one season for Belichick in New England.

