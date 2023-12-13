Bill Belichick deflects questions about future, repeating ‘I’m getting ready for Kansas City’

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to discuss his future amid reports that owner Robert Kraft had already decided to fire the six-time Super Bowl champion after the season. Asked repeatedly whether he would be back, or wanted to be back, Belichick said he was only focused on Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Belichick’s six NFL titles are the most in history. He is second in career coaching victories, needing 16 more to pass longtime Miami Dolphins mentor Don Shula. But the Patriots are on their way to their third losing season in the past four years. They have not won a playoff game since Tom Brady defected to Tampa Bay in 2020.

