Bilbao wins at Valladolid 3-1 to end winless Liga run

MADRID (AP) — Iñigo Martínez has scored from a free kick to help Athletic Bilbao win at Valladolid 3-1 in the Spanish league on the same day the veteran defender was called back to Spain’s national team. Martínez fired his free kick past the barrier for the opener on the half-hour mark. Martínez was included in the first squad of new Spain coach Luis de la Fuente announced hours before the league game. The center back played with Spain until June before former national coach Luis Enrique dropped him ahead of the World Cup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.