Bilbao sprints to first Tour de France stage win as Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey

ISSOIRE, France (AP) — Pello Bilbao has sprinted to his first Tour de France stage victory and also gained significant time in the overall standings. Jonas Vingegaard still leads after the tricky 10th stage. Bilbao raised his arms above his head in celebration at the end of one of the hardest stages of the Tour so far. He finished the undulating 167-kilometer (104-mile) route from Vulcania to Issoire just ahead of Georg Zimmermann and Ben O’Connor in the sweltering heat of central France. Defending champion Vingegaard maintained his 17-second advantage over two-time winner Tadej Pogačar. Jai Hindley is third.

