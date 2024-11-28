Bilbao cruses past Elfsborg to join Lazio atop Europa League standings

Athletic Bilbao cruised past Elfsborg 3-0 in the Europa League to join Lazio at the top the 36-team standings, Lazio missed a chance to remain the only team with a perfect record after five games as it was held 0-0 by Ludogorets at Stadio Olimpico. In Spain, Adama Boiro, Benat Prados and Gorku Guruzeta all scored for Bilbao. Like in the new-look Champions League, the top eight teams after the eight-round league phase advance directly to the round of 16 in March, and teams placed from ninth to 24th enter a playoffs in February. Manchester United hosted Norwegian champion Bodø/Glimt later Thursday with new manager Rúben Amorim taking charge of his first game at Old Trafford.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.