Bilbao and Granada left wanting more in tight-fought draw

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao has drawn with relegation-threatened Granada 1-1 in La Liga. The result won’t satisfy either side on Friday. Athletic needs points to guarantee a Champions League spot and Granada is fighting to escape the relegation zone. Both goals came in the first half and although Bilbao pushed hard for a winner, poor finishing and good defending secured the draw for Granada.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.