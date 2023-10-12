Biggar back to boss Wales against Argentina in Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar is confirmed to start against Argentina in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday in Marseille after a right pectoral injury. Aaron Wainwright is at No. 8 in place of Taulupe Faletau, who suffered a tournament-ending broken arm last Saturday in the 43-19 over Georgia in Nantes. Jac Morgan is back to captain the side from the back row beside Tommy Reffell. The other two changes for Wales feature the return of first-choice hooker Ryan Elias and scrumhalf Gareth Davies. Biggar was injured in the opening stanza against Australia and replaced by Gareth Anscombe, who kicked Wales to a record 40-6 victory. Anscombe was to resume against Georgia but pulled his groin in the warmup and Costelow started. Wales swept Pool C.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.