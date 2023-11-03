Big win over Netherlands keeps Afghanistan in hunt for Cricket World Cup semifinal spot

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Afghanistan kept its hopes of a semifinal spot alive as it thumped the Netherlands by seven wickets on Friday to register its fourth win at the Cricket World Cup. The massive win lifted Afghanistan level on eight points with Australia and New Zealand, but it still trails both countries on net run-rates. Four of the top five Dutch batters got run out in a sub-par total of 179 as experienced Afghanistan offspinner Mohammad Nabi and young left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad shared five wickets. Rahmat Shah hit an impressive 52 off 54 balls and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi remained unbeaten on 56 as Afghanistan cruised to 181-3.

