Big win for England over Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup. Sri Lanka sets tough target for Pakistan

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — Dawid Malan’s century has set up England’s first win at the Cricket World Cup with a 137-run victory over Bangladesh. Malan scored 140 off 107 balls – his fifth ODI hundred – as England reached 364-9 at Dharamsala to bounce back from being humiliated by New Zealand in the tournament opener. Left-arm pacer Reece Topley returned figures of 4-43 as England bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in 48.2 overs. It was England’s fourth biggest win by runs in World Cup history. At Hyderabad, Sri Lanka chose to bat first and scored 344-9 thanks to Kusal Mendis’ 77-ball 122 and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 108 in 89 as Pakistan’s bowling struggled to get going.

