Big week in women’s basketball ahead with chance at wins record and pair of top 6 showdowns

It’s a huge few days in women’s basketball with two top six showdowns in Los Angeles over the weekend and UConn hosting a giant party in honor of its Hall of Fame coach. No. 1 South Carolina heads to face fifth-ranked UCLA on Sunday, one day after third-ranked USC hosts No. 6 Notre Dame. Both games will be nationally televised and feature some of the top young talent in the country. The busy week gets started in Connecticut on Wednesday where Geno Auriemma will most likely break the career wins record that he currently shares with former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. They have both won 1,216 games.

