’Big Three” leads No. 2 Seed Notre Dame past No. 7 Seed Ole Miss 71-56

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld scored 20 points and Hannah Hidalgo added 19 to help No. 2 seed Notre Dame beat seventh-seeded Mississippi 71-56 on Monday in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Sonia Citron added 17 for the Fighting Irisih (28-6), who advanced to the Sweet 16 where they will play No. 3 seed Oregon State in the Albany Regional. Kennedy Todd-Williams and Madison Scott led Ole Miss with 15 points each.

