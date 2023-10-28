Big third quarter lifts Southeast Missouri State pass Nicholls State 35-31

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 128 yards including a 64-yard score, Ryan Flournoy scored twice and Southeast Missouri State held on to beat Nicholls State 35-31 for the Redhawks’ third straight win. After a Redhawks’ field-goal attempt from the 35-yard line missed with 2 1/2 minutes remaining, the Colonels drove to the SEMO 4 before a Collin Guggenheim’s pass back to quarterback Pat McQuaide was intercepted by defensive lineman Steven Lewis. The Redhawks scored 22 third-quarter points, the last coming on Hess’ long TD, to rally from a 21-13 halftime deficit and lead 35-28 heading into the fourth.

