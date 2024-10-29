Big Ten taking no disciplinary action for skirmish at end of Michigan, Michigan State game

The Big Ten announced it will take no disciplinary action in connection with the postgame altercation on the field at the end of the Michigan-Michigan State football game. Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller had asked the Big Ten to review what happened as time ran out in Michigan’s 24-17 win on Saturday. Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Michigan State defensive end Anthony Jones pushed and shoved to start the skirmish. The Big Ten said video showed players from both sides on the ground and surrounded by so many individuals that both players were completely obscured from view.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.