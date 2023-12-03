Big Ten power Ohio State plays rising SEC team Missouri in 88th Cotton Bowl

Ohio State will play Missouri is the 88th Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30. The 11-1 Buckeyes are in a New Year’s Six bowl game for the 11th season in a row. They were undefeated until losing their regular-season finale to Big Ten champion Michigan, the top-ranked team in the final CFP rankings. Missouri of the Southeastern Conference has its first 10-win season since the 2014 season. Ohio State won the first national championship in the four-team playoff era during that 2014 season. They won it at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and the Cotton Bowl.

