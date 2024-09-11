Big Ten kicks off nationwide era when UCLA hosts Indiana at the Rose Bowl

The Big Ten starts life as an 18-team coast to coast entity when the UCLA Bruins welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to the Rose Bowl in the conference opener on Saturday. The Hoosiers are trying to start 3-0 under new head coach Curt Cignetti, but it will take winning their Big Ten opener for just the sixth time in the past 30 seasons. The Bruins had an open week following their 16-13 escape at Hawaii on August 31 and will be looking for a better showing in coach DeShaun Foster’s first home game.

