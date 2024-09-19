Big stars are missing from both teams due to injury for the latest meeting in the Rams-49ers rivalry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although the famed Rams-49ers rivalry has been decidedly tilted in San Francisco’s direction in recent years, the games have still been must-see spectacles. Both California teams have usually fielded a pair of rosters filled with NFL stars at the peak of their talents, even if the Niners usually win. Both teams are missing several top players because of injuries when they meet on Sunday. That puts a decided damper on the Rams’ home opener in Inglewood. The 49ers are without Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and maybe George Kittle, while the Rams won’t have top receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

