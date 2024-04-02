Big-spending Titans see L’Jarius Sneed as key piece of revamped secondary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans revamped their secondary with a pair of brand new starting cornerbacks, signing Chidobe Awuzie and trading with Kansas City for L’Jarius Sneed. Can they be the NFL’s best? General manager Ran Carthon said Tuesday that’s up for them to decide. Carthon says the Titans have paid a lot of money to get those two cornerbacks who now are expected to play really well. The Titans introduced Sneed on Tuesday after capping a spending frenzy to start free agency. Tennessee had to trade with Kansas City with the Chiefs using the non-exclusive franchise tag on Sneed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.