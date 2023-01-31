Big-spending Chelsea wrapping up busy end to transfer window

Chelsea has already spent more in the January transfer window than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined and the London team might not finished. The final day of the window was another busy one for Chelsea and its new American ownership. The club is reportedly close to signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British-record fee of 105 million pounds ($130 million) after selling Jorginho to Premier League leader Arsenal. Hakim Ziyech could also leave Chelsea to join Paris Saint-Germain on loan. Seven players have arrived at Stamford Bridge this month for around $225 million.

