Big-spending Chelsea signs midfielder Romeo Lavia on transfer from Southampton

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has completed the signing of 19-year-old defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton after agreeing to a reported transfer fee of $74 million. The Belgium international signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge after reportedly rejecting a proposed move to Liverpool. Lavia’s arrival comes just days after Chelsea signed Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a reported $146 million. The highly rated Lavia has played only 29 times in the Premier League. Lavia says “I can’t wait to meet all my new teammates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together.”

