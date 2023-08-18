Big-spending Chelsea signs midfielder Romeo Lavia on transfer from Southampton

By The Associated Press
FILE - Southampton's Romeo Lavia, left, and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at Emirates stadium in London, on April 21, 2023. Chelsea completed the signing of 19-year-old defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton on Friday Aug. 18, 2023 after agreeing to a reported transfer fee of 58 million pounds ($74 million). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has completed the signing of 19-year-old defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton after agreeing to a reported transfer fee of $74 million. The Belgium international signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge after reportedly rejecting a proposed move to Liverpool. Lavia’s arrival comes just days after Chelsea signed Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a reported $146 million. The highly rated Lavia has played only 29 times in the Premier League. Lavia says “I can’t wait to meet all my new teammates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together.”

