Big-spending Chelsea set for busy end to transfer window

Chelsea has already spent more in the January transfer window than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined and the London team might not finished. The final day of the window could be another busy one for Chelsea and its new American ownership. The club is linked with a move for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez and potentially looking to balance the books by offloading Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech. Seven players have arrived at Stamford Bridge this month for more than $200 million. They include Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk in a deal worth around $108 million and France center back Benoît Badiashile for $40 million.

