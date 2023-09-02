Big-spending Chelsea humbled in home loss to Forest. Haaland, Son and Ferguson score hat tricks

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea still looks like a team badly in need of reinforcements even after spending half a billion dollars on new signings. Chelsea lost at home to Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the English Premier League a day after closing the summer transfer window by taking its spending past the $500 million mark with the addition of Cole Palmer. Chelsea’s lack of a scoring threat was even more noticeable as Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson all scored hat tricks in big wins.

