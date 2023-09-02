Big-spending Chelsea humbled in home loss to Forest. Haaland and Son score hat tricks

By MATTIAS KAREN The Associated Press
Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga, right, celebrates with teammate Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea still looks like a team badly in need of reinforcements even after spending half a billion dollars on new signings. Chelsea lost at home to Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the English Premier League a day after closing the summer transfer window by taking its spending past the $500 million mark with the addition of Cole Palmer. Chelsea’s lack of a scoring threat was even more noticeable when Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min both scored hat tricks in big wins.

