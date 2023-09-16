Big second quarter sends Richmond to 38-6 victory over Delaware State

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Wickersham passed to Jerry Garcia Jr. for a 56-yard touchdown to cap off a 21-point second quarter and Richmond went on to defeat Delaware State 38-6. Richmond (1-2) pulled away from a 3-3 tie with three straight touchdowns in the second quarter. Milan Howard ran it in from 3 yards out to give the Spiders the lead with 8:21 left. Savon Smith made it a two-score advantage with a 2-yard scoring run with 1:35 to go. Wickersham and Garcia teamed up with 10 seconds remaining following a three-and-out by the defense to put the Spiders up 24-3 at halftime. Wickersham hooked up with Nick DeGennaro for a 44-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Jonathan Cardoza-Chicas kicked two field goals for the Hornets (0-3).

