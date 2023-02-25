Big second half sends Missouri to 85-63 win over Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — D’Moi Hodge and Nick Honor combined for 11 3-pointers and 35 points as Missouri took off in the second half to beat Georgia 85-63. The Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 45-22 in the second half, finishing with seven 3s in each half on 28 total attempts. Hodge hit six 3s and scored 18 points, Honor added five 3s and had 17 points with Noah Carter adding 12 points and DeAndre Gholston 10. Kario Oquendo scored 14 points, Mardrez McBride 12 and Braelen Bridges 10 but the trio combined for only eight in the second half. The Bulldogs made 10 of 29 3-point attempts but were outscored 32-11 off 19 turnovers and lost their third straight.

