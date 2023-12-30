Big second half rallies Cincinnati past Evansville 76-58

CINCINNATI (AP) — John Newman III scored 16 points to lead a balanced scoring effort and Cincinnati rallied in the second half to defeat Evansville 76-58. Cincinnati, now 10-0 at home, outscored Evansville 44-18 in the second half, led by Simas Lukosius who scored 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. In addition to Newman’s 16 points, Lukosius finished with 15, Viktor Lahkin 11, Dan Skillings Jr. 10 and Day Day Thomas 10 for the Bearcats. Yacine Toumi had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Evansville, which led 40-32 at halftime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.