Big plays from Concepcion, Wilson lift Wolfpack past Clemson, 24-17

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — KC Concepcion caught two touchdown passes and Payton Wilson had a 15-yard pick-six in NC State’s 24-17 win over Clemson, handing the defending ACC champions their second-straight loss. The Tigers, the preseason No. 9-ranked team, will enter November in the bottom half of the conference standings.

