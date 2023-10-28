Big plays from Concepcion, Wilson lift Wolfpack past Clemson, 24-17

By BOB SUTTON The Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes the ball as North Carolina State linebacker Jaylon Scott (2), defensive tackle Davin Vann (1), and defensive lineman Red Hibbler (47) close in during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — KC Concepcion caught two touchdown passes and Payton Wilson had a 15-yard pick-six in NC State’s 24-17 win over Clemson, handing the defending ACC champions their second-straight loss.  The Tigers, the preseason No. 9-ranked team, will enter November in the bottom half of the conference standings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.