Big plays by Sanni, Moss highlight Tennessee Tech’s 24-14 victory over Tennessee State

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Obie Sanni scored on a 54-yard run, Ty Moss wrapped it up with a 56-yard pick-6, and Tennessee Tech defeated Tennessee State 24-14 in the Big South-OVC Association opener for both teams. Jordyn Potts’ 12-yard run opened the scoring for the Golden Eagles, then Sanni’s long scamper made it 14-0 through one quarter. Tennessee State tied it in the second quarter with Boogie Trotter’s 69-yard interception return and a 25-yard pass from Jalal Dean to Draylen Ellis. The Golden Eagles scored the only points of the second half on a 34-yard field goal by Dom LeBlanc and the interception return by Moss.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.