Big plays abound as Eastern Michigan shuts out St. Francis (Pa.) 36-0

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — David Carter Jr. scored on a 99-yard fumble return, Zyell Griffin caught an 89-yard touchdown pass and Eastern Michigan rolled past St. Francis of Pennsylvania 36-0. Carter grabbed a loose ball out of a goal-line pileup and raced 99 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Midway through the third quarter, the Eagles blocked a punt and Kendric Knowling recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown and a 26-0 lead. Since 2014, Eastern has blocked 25 kicks and turned six of its 14 blocked punts into touchdowns. Griffin’s 89-yard touchdown catch closed out the scoring and was the longest passing TD in EMU history.

