Big-play touchdowns by Jenkins and Imoh lead William & Mary to 22-12 win over Bryant

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Carson Jenkins returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown, Malachi Imoh had a 62-yard touchdown run and William & Mary defeated Bryant 22-12. The Tribe took an early 8-0 lead on Darius Wilson’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Akuchie plus a two-point conversion. Jenkins’ electric punt return made it 15-0. Bryant rallied on a Jarrett Guest touchdown pass and two field goals by Bryce Soli and was within 15-12 heading to the fourth quarter. Imoh then ripped off his 62-yard run for the 10-point lead. Bronson Yoder had 146 yards rushing, Imoh added 98 yards and the Tribe had a total of 244 yards on the ground. Wilson threw for 97 yards.

