Big penalties and special teams issues lead to Broncos’ loss to Raiders in coach Sean Payton’s debut

DENVER (AP) — The Sean Payton era in Denver began with an onside kick that didn’t work. It was a prelude of things to come. Beleaguered by costly penalties and special teams issues, the Broncos opened Payton’s tenure with a 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s seven straight losses to their AFC West adversary. Payton returned to the field after spending last season in the broadcast booth for Fox. He’s trying to turn things around following a dismal season under Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after a 4-11 start in his first heading coaching job.

