Big league pitchers can use PitchCom for signals this year

Big league pitchers can signal electronically what they plan to throw this year. Major League Baseball has expanded use of the PitchCom device to pitchers in addition to catchers. MLB says using the device “is optional for clubs and wholly voluntary for players.” MLB adopted the PitchCom device last season, allowing catchers to push buttons on wristbands to call for fastballs, curves, changeups and anything else, along with the location. The pitcher heard the result on an earpiece inside his hat.

