Big-guy TD: Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams scores first touchdown since sixth grade

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Everyone loves a big-guy touchdown, maybe no one more than Jonah Williams. Arizona’s offensive tackle was in the right place at the right time and scored his first touchdown since the sixth grade in the Cardinals’ 30-17 win over the New England Patriots. Williams scored late in the first quarter when Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch fumbled just before crossing the goal line. The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Williams pounced on the ball just before it rolled out of the end zone, saving what would have been a disheartening touchback with a key touchdown. Williams had not scored a touchdown since playing for the Atlanta Colts in Georgia as a sixth grader.

