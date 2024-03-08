Big goaltending moves were again hard to come by at the NHL trade deadline

A handful of goaltenders traded places before the NHL trade deadline. The New Jersey Devils were involved in moves with three of them. But they did not land the front-line starter they’ve been looking for all season. After getting Jake Allen from Montreal and shipping injured Vitek Vanecek to San Jose for a backup on an expiring contract the Devils could go big-name goalie shopping this summer. In that way the deadline was just a precursor to what could be an active offseason of movement for the masked men between the pipes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.