‘Big Game Nate’ Eovaldi finally stumbles in the postseason for Rangers in World Series Game 1

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi waits for manager Bruce Bochy to make his way to the mound during the fifth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi has finally hit a bump in his strong 2023 postseason run. His record is still perfect thanks to a tying two-run home run from Corey Seager in the ninth inning. The Texas Rangers right-hander started strong but couldn’t keep it going. After striking out the side in a shutdown second inning, Eovaldi gave up hits to three of the first four batters in the third. Rookie Corbin Carroll’s triple wiped out a 2-0 Texas lead. Tommy Pham hit a homer in Eovaldi’s second pitch in the fourth after the Rangers had pulled even 3-3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.