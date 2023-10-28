‘Big Game Nate’ Eovaldi finally stumbles in the postseason for Rangers in World Series Game 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi has finally hit a bump in his strong 2023 postseason run. His record is still perfect thanks to a tying two-run home run from Corey Seager in the ninth inning. The Texas Rangers right-hander started strong but couldn’t keep it going. After striking out the side in a shutdown second inning, Eovaldi gave up hits to three of the first four batters in the third. Rookie Corbin Carroll’s triple wiped out a 2-0 Texas lead. Tommy Pham hit a homer in Eovaldi’s second pitch in the fourth after the Rangers had pulled even 3-3.

